Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — An employee of the Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people watched as the assailant opened fire and narrowly escaped his notice as she joined with others in a desperate scramble to get away.

In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Emily Giffen said she was smoking during a break Monday when she heard multiple loud pops that she knew were not fireworks.

She said she saw a man running across a Boulder intersection suddenly fall over and another man approach him in a crouch and fire several rounds at close range.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies pressed ahead with what they said would be a monthslong investigation.