Grocery stores announce measures to protect shoppers and employees from the coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Even with a stay-at-home order in place throughout California due to the coronavirus pandemic, people still need to go out to get essentials.

So what should you do to stay safe when you have to leave the house to go to the store?

Dr. Robert R. Simon, Founder & Chairman of International Medical Corps, spoke to KUSI via telephone to talk about proper protocols for shoppers and retail employees during a virus outbreak.