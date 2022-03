‘Groove is in the Heart’ jams live on ‘Good Morning San Diego’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Groove is in the Heart” rocked out live on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego,” performing such songs as “Sunday Morning,” “Fighter,” and finally, “Groove is in the Heart.”

The band will be playing a full night show at Navajo Live on March 18 and a Fundraiser at Full Circle on March 25.