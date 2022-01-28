Grossmont and Cuyamaca College employees not receiving reasonable vaccine exemption accommodations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District employees have been facing a COVID-19 vaccination deadline of Jan. 31, and those who have received exemptions have yet to be given accommodations, despite being willing and able to oblige.

On Wednesday, Teresa Sardina was live in El Cajon at the district’s office to get more details on vaccination accommodations.

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Patty Sparks, Administrative Assistant for the GCCCD, about the unaccommodating accommodations.

