Grossmont College to host Labor Council Food Distribution event today

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges will join with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council to address food insecurities arising from the pandemic with more food distributions for students and the public including a drive-thru food distribution today.

From 9 to 10 a.m., East County’s first labor council community drive-thru food event is expected to serve 500 families. The first-come, first-served event will be at Grossmont College and is held in partnership with Feeding San Diego.

The contactless food distribution will take place in Lot 7 at Grossmont College. Recipients must be in a vehicle to receive food, with one family per vehicle.

Grossmont College Interim President Marsha Gable said the labor council food distribution is a continuation of the campus’ commitment to address community needs.

“There is tremendous need in East County, as we have found with food and technology dispersals we have held over the past few months for our own students,” she said. “When approached by the Labor Council to help put on a drive-thru food distribution for the community at large, we jumped at the opportunity to broaden our reach to help the public.”

Both Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges have reached out to students with a succession of food distributions.

Since October, Grossmont College has partnered with San Diego-based nonprofit Kitchens for Good to provide free fresh individual meals to more than 200 students each week, in addition to its monthly drive-through pantry distributions in partnership with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank that serves about 500 students.

In total, the college’s student food pantry, Gizmo’s Kitchen, provides food for nearly 1,500 students and their families each month. The next monthly food distribution for students is 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cuyamaca College has also been holding drive-thru pantry distributions each month for students and staff as part of its Cuyamaca Cares program. In partnership with Feeding San Diego, the college has provided food to about 300 students so far. The next one is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday in front of the Cuyamaca College gym.