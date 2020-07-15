Grossmont Running Back Robert Tucker working out for 2020 season

Grossmont High School senior running back Robert Tucker working out for the 2020 season despite the season in limbo for the time being due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Tucker, lead the Foothillers as a junior in total touchdowns with 20. On the ground he rushed for 1,000 yards. Tucker, has several universities seeking his services for the 2021 season, but that is contingent on seeing how he performs during his senior season. That is currently in the balance with the California Interscholastic Federation also known as the C.I.F. expected to make there decision July 20th, 2020. Regarding playing the season, delaying possibly to a later date, or cancel altogether. Tucker, is ready for the season to start on time or delayed, he is just anxious to get going sooner rather than later.