Grossmont Union High School District is bringing students on campus gradually

GROSSMONT (KUSI) – Grossmont Union High School District has moved to level three of their five-tier reopening plan.

Students in their hybrid learning model participate in on-campus classes two days a week and do distance learning three days a week.

The District began their school year on Aug. 12, 2020 starting at level one with distance learning five days a week.

Then on Sept. 28, they used County COVID-19 numbers and guidance to move students to level two, where 25% of students began coming to campus one day a week.

The district hopes to move to level four with students coming to campus four days a week, then to the last level, where students come to campus five days a week before the last day of the school year on June 3.

The Grossmont Union High School District is made up of 12 high schools, each grade nine through 12, along with some alternative learning schools with an approximate total of 10,700 students

District students all must adhere to the safety procedures of daily temperature checks, physical distancing on site, and mask-wearing.

Any student experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must stay home.

Parents who prefer that their children stay home may remain in distance-learning.

Theresa Kemper, Superintendent at Grossmont Union High School District, joined KUSI to discuss the District’s reopening plans.