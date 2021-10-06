Ground Floor Murals new project appears at House of Boxing

Ground Floor Murals, the duo of that has brought to life many larger than life Padres images around San Diego, has done it again. Paul Jimenez and Signe Dionta just finished their latest project honoring boxing legends on the side of the House of Boxing in Paradise Hills. For House of Boxing owner Carlos Barragan Jr. the murals of his father, Carlos Barragan Sr, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao are a celebration of hard work and dedication. Barragan says it is proof that those qualities can lead to good things. For Jimenez and Dionta, they feel honored to be showcasing individuals that look like them, being of Mexican and Philippine decent. The murals also are bringing art to the community and a way to celebrate 10 years of House of Boxing in Paradise Hills.

So fun catching up with @groundfloorsd at their newest mural in Paradise Hills at House of Boxing!! @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/wy5j0J9uPj — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) October 6, 2021