Groundbreaking breast cancer research begun by America’s leading cancer foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The John Wayne Cancer Foundation is one of the foremost research centers for breast cancer in America. The foundation recently began funding groundbreaking research that may change the fate of thousands.

Oftentimes, women undergoing breast cancer treatment face not only the trauma of a primary surgery, but an additional disabling secondary surgery to remove their lymph nodes. The John Wayne Cancer Foundation will now be funding groundbreaking research to limit this invasive secondary surgery.

Dr. Maggie DiNome, Medical Director at Duke University, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the enormous potential for this new research.