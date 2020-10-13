Group demanding San Diego Unified School District reopen to rally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District officials began Phase One of the district’s reopening plan Tuesday.

During Phase One elementary school students who have been uniquely identified by their teachers as experiencing learning loss have been offered voluntary appointments to receive in-person sessions.

Co-Founder of Reopen SDUSD, Leslie Hofmeister, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a rally Tuesday afternoon advocate schools reopen immediately.

The protest is scheduled at the Education Center at the San Diego Unified School District.