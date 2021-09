Group ‘Keep Rancho Bernardo Safe’ meets to discuss plans to keep a sexually violent predator out of their neighborhood





RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – The fight is on for the Rancho Bernardo community working to stop a sexually violent predator from being placed in the area.

On Oct. 29, a judge will decide if SVP Douglas Badger can live in a million-dollar home in their neighborhood.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Rancho Bernardo where neighbors held another meeting.

Grassroots efforts to keep a sexually violent predator from moving into a home in Rancho Bernardo continue. In the backyard of a home near the proposed placement for Douglas Badger, concerned residents say every single day will count leading up to Oct. 29. pic.twitter.com/LwWZi4znZB — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) September 28, 2021