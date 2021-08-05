Group of residents, business owners campaign for the Navy to rebuild a suitable facility for NAVWAR





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Navy is proposing a massive development on the NAVWAR/SPAWAR site along the Pacific Highway.

Residents and business owners have formed a group called “Save San Diego’s Character,” campaigning against these plans and asking for infrastructure that is less invasive to the area.

Member of “Save San Diego’s Character,” Phillip Halpern, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to further explain their argument.

The group is arguing that the development would have extremely adverse impacts on San Diego’s livability, density, and of course, traffic.

“The only people who get things would be the developers here,” Halpern began. “They’re going to be paid off, but the public’s getting no space whatsoever for themselves. All they’re getting are more freeways and more crowding and more cars,” he added.

Save San Diego’s Character supports a YES on Alternative 1.

San Diegans can submit support for Alternative 1 here or on Save San Diego’s Character website.