Group of San Diego High School football players speak out in favor of starting 2020 season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CIF has moved back the start date for practice and games, as they wait for the governor’s office to clear new guidelines for California’s youth.

It’s this type of uncertainty that led a group of players to approach KUSI’s Brandon Stone about getting their fears and concerns on video. Stone did just that – but also asked them to get more in-depth on how their world has been shaken by the past year.

It turns out, the day after this video aired on KUSI, CIF finally announced their decision regarding the 2020 season.

Tuesday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced that they have decided to postpone the start of all prop sports across the state.

The announcement states, “The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after January 1, 2021, at the earliest. Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.”

CIF’s decision will come as disappointment to many of our young athletes dreaming of continuing their sports career at the collegiate level, just like the ones who bravely expressed their perspective in this video.

RELATED STORY: California Interscholastic Federation postpones start of all sports again