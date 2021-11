Groups across the nation host a ‘nationwide walk-out’ against vaccine mandates





DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – San Diego’s groups against COVID-19 mandates held a march Wednesday for a “nationwide walk-out.”

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Waterfront Park with more details on the walk-out.

Many of the local groups hold weekly rallies, Sardina said.

She added that those who showed up to the rally did not go to work Wednesday as a result of the walk-out.