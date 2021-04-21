Groups urge City Council officials to stop extension on ‘automated license plate program’





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Community members are rallying in front of Chula Vista City Council Chambers before addressing a council meeting.

They are urging city officials to vote “no” on extending an “automated license plate recognition program.”

The community members are making the following demands of City officials:

Stop ALPR surveillance now

Create an independent, community-led surveillance oversight board

Stop spending on surveillance technology; instead support community-friendly technology to increase access, connected-ness and inclusion

Chief Roxana Kennedy explained that the program is meant to help solve crimes and that their department is balancing the use of this technology with the privacy of Chula Vista citizens.

Dissenters have said that the technology is being shared with such agencies as ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina is live at the Chula Vista Police Department with details.