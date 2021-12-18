Grove Church ‘Christmas Under the Stars,’ a free Christmas nighttime spectacular, takes place this weekend

GRANTVILLE (KUSI) – Grove Church will host “Christmas Under The Stars,” a free Christmas nighttime spectacular, Saturday afternoon and evening, offering holiday fun to the thousands expected to attend.

John Hoffman, Lead Pastor of Grove Church, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego,” to discuss details before the event.

The event takes place at Allied Gardens Park on Greenbrier Ave., on Dec. 18 and 19 at 5 p.m.

Visit sdgrove.org/christmas for more details.