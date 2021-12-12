Grove Church hosts ‘Christmas Under the Stars,’ a free Christmas nighttime show





ALLIED GARDENS (KUSI) – The Grove Church will be hosting a free Christmas spectacular complete with s’mores, hot cocoa, photo stations, live music, a nativity, and a candlelight ceremony from Dec. 18-19 at 5 p.m.

The festivities will ensue at Allied Gardens Park, located at 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

John Hoffman, Lead Pastor of Grove Church, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.