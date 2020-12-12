Grove Church hosts free “Christmas Under the Stars” atop Mt. Helix

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Grove Church will be celebrating their 10th annual “Christmas Under the Stars” event in grand fashion with safe activities for the whole family.

Pastor John Hoffman joined Good Morning San Diego and said everyone is invited to stop by and join in on the free holiday festivities to enjoy individually wrapped cookies, make smores, take photos, sing carols, enjoy live music, delight in a special “Home Alone” themed performance, participate in a breathtaking Candlelight Ceremony honoring the original Christmas Story, and lots more.

During the event, a “Christmas Offering” will be received to benefit organizations like GRACE (Girls Rising Above Child Exploitation), a local program for victims of trafficking, Casa Esperanza para Niños (House of Hope for Children) in Mexico, and Neverthirst, a non-profit working to bring clean water to people in developing countries.

The event is Saturday, December 19 & Sunday, December 20. Visit ChristmasUnderTheStarsSD.info for details.