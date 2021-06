Grove Church in Mission Valley reaches 100% capacity

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – This upcoming week will be the first full week that all California’s institutions have been allowed to open to full capacity.

“We know it’s going to be a game changer for people, be back in church,” Senior Pastor John Hoffman at Grove Church said.

Pastor Hoffman described that those who came back to in-person services after months of watching virtually at home described a huge difference in the experience to him.