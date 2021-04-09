Growing homeless encampment pops up in National City





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A homeless encampment along the southbound 805 freeway in National City continues to grow.

With rows of tents and piles of trash continuing to be added nearby residents living in the Bella Vita Apartments are calling it a nuisance.

The encampment is on state property meaning Caltrans has the authority to remove the items but because of the pandemic it has been difficult to do so.

The people currently living in the encampment said they have become a little family.

Councilmember Ron Morrison joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss a growing homeless encampment in National City.