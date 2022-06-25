Guardian Revival raising funds for First Responders and Active Duty Service Members through Race Across America

Guardian Revival is a 501(c)(3) Not-for-Profit organization chartered to provide opportunities, resources, and support at no cost to our veteran first responders not retired and active duty so that they can revive, protect, and preserve their mental health & wellbeing. Navy Veteran, Alexander Othmer founded Guardian Revival and is quarterbacking the whole race with the team as they bike ride across America.

Navy EOD Officer, Brad Penley and Guardian Revival Crew Chief, Jen Widerstrom joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to talk about the importance of the organization and the Race Across America.

Race Across America is 3070 mile bicycle race that travels west to east, traversing three major mountain ranges (Sierra, Rocky and Appalachian), crosses four of America’s longest rivers (Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio) and the Great Plains. Also, passing through such iconic American landmarks as the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts, Monument Valley, Great Plains, and Gettysburg.

The 8 riders and 20 crew members are continuously working around the clock to achieve the goal of completing the race and raising as much funds and awareness for Guardian Revival as we can.

Below is Guardian Revivals donation page: