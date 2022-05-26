Gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino (R) calls on Californians to vote out officials who misused their power

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anthony Trimino is running to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California in the 2022 elections.

Trimino says his mission is to take down the establishment politicians who have failed the state’s biggest issues. He’s calling on Californians to “unite against those in office who continue to drive a wedge between communities, classes and cultures through the misuse of power, influence and fear.”

Trimini highlights the fact that Gavin Newsom’s policies have caused irreversible harm to California families and businesses, amid the coronavirus pandemic and before.

He joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to share more detail on what he will do as Governor of California.

For more information on Trimino’s campaign visit: anthonytrimino.com