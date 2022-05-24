Anthony Trimino (R) looks to restore peoples faith in California’s government if elected as Governor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Primary Elections are just a few weeks away and Anthony Trimino is just one of the multiple candidates running in California’s Gubernatorial Race to challenge Governor Newsom.

If elected he would be the first Hispanic Governor in California history.

His campaign is based on “Fighting for my family and yours, shaped by faith family and freedom”. In his campaign Trimino says,

I believe we are in a battle—for our souls, our soil and our liberties. We may be divided, but we don’t have to remain that way. We can unite against those in office who continue to drive a wedge between communities, classes and cultures through the misuse of power, influence and fear. I’m coming to wage war against those who have unlawfully taken our freedoms, abused their power and caused irreversible harm to California families and businesses.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Anthony Trimino on “Good Morning San Diego” about his campaign and what he plans on brining to California as a leader.

https://anthonytrimino.com/