Gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino sees himself as a problem solver, not a politician

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anthony Trimino has thrown his hat into the ring for California’s next governor, an election which take place Nov. 8 this year.

Trimino has been a contributing member of the Forbes Agency Council, and is CEO and founder of Traffik, an advertising and marketing company that has been named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

Trimino joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his candidacy.