Gubernatorial candidate Faulconer responds to Gov. Newsom’s $100B relief package





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $100 billion recovery package today, and plans to expand stimulus checks to a whopping total $11.9 billion.

The new plan expands on the previous state program which distributed $600 checks to qualifying low-income residents.

This new relief plan would expand to include middle-class Californians.

It is estimated that two out of three people in the state would receive at least $600 and an additional $500 for families with children.

Former San Diego Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his reaction to Gov. Newsom’s relief plans.

Faulconer asked when the relief was coming for Californians with issues such as high cost of living, increased taxes, and more.

He added that Californians need permanent relief through lower taxes.

“$600 payments, it’s not enough. We need lasting tax relief to lower taxes on California families,” Faulconer said.