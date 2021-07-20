Gubernatorial candidate John Cox criticizes mask mandates and recommendations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove him from office.

Forty-one people have qualified to run as candidates seeking to replace Newsom.

Gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about his campaign and some of his key issues.

Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide but his popularity tumbled over frustration with school and business closings in the pandemic.