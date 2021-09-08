Gubernatorial candidate John Cox on the last push in the recall election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California gubernatorial recall election is set to end a week from Tuesday, on Sept. 14.

Gubernatorial candidate and San Diego businessman, John Cox, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his last push for governor.

Cox echoed the view of Stephen Eide, who wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed saying that those voting to recall the governor are doing so because of homelessness in the state.

Cox emphasized that as a businessman, he would manage the state’s money in a way that is effective, productive, and gets the job done.