Gubernatorial candidate John Cox reacts to verification of recall Gov. Newsom election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thus far, more than 1.6 million signatures have been verified from the petitions to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, allowing for a recall election later in the year.

John Cox, a Republican businessman, was an early entrant for the position.

Cox has become a multimillionaire, working in a variety of fields as a lawyer, an accountant, part-owner of a potato chip company, investment manager, and real estate magnate.

California governor candidate Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his reaction to the news of Gov. Newsom’s recall election.