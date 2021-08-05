Gubernatorial candidate John Cox recaps first debate, emphasizing need to cut taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Four Republican candidates battled in their first debate as they head toward California’s Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Two well known candidates — Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — weren’t participating.

The four candidates — U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer — kept much of their criticism focused on Newsom while attempting to distinguish themselves from their rivals.

Candidate John Cox, emphasized his career as an extremely successful businessman who has turned around many different companies that were not operating at their full potential before he took over. Cox compared that to the state of California, which he says has been mismanaged at every step of the way, especially throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox adamantly explained that if elected, he will lower taxes for Californians, to bring businesses back and lower the extreme cost of living.

Cox recapped the first debate with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.