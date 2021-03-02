Gubernatorial candidate John Cox reflects on Gov. Newsom’s weekend restaurant visit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom was seen in a TikTok video telling viewers how to find out when they can get vaccinated through My Turn with actor George Lopez at Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Fresno.

The visit has prompted memories of the governor’s visit to The French Laundry, where he dined indoors without masks and several different households.

Accusations have been made that Gov. Newsom dined inside the Fresno restaurant, where indoor dining is still banned.

John Cox, California businessman and Founder of C.H.A.N.G.E.-CA joined KUSI to give his reaction of the governor’s restaurant visit.