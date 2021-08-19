Gubernatorial candidate John Cox served with subpoena during a debate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Tuesday night’s Republican gubernatorial candidate debate, San Diego businessman John Cox was interrupted and served with a subpoena for a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court.

Gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Tuesday night’s situation.

Cox explained that the man who served him that subpoena had such horrible billing practices that he is not in the business anymore.

Furthermore, it doesn’t change what is currently happening in the state of California and acts as a distraction, Cox said.