Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer discusses the race to replace Gov. Newsom

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has been campaigning throughout the state in the California gubernatorial election, now less than two weeks away.

Faulconer himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the race.

He described that Californians are ready for a change in terms of more affordable housing, tackling homelessness, creating safer neighborhoods, and reduced taxes for the middle class.

The 2021 California recall election is Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Faulconer was mayor of San Diego from 2014 to 2020.