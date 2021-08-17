Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer prepares for statewide bus tour

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Almost 2 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters for the California gubernatorial recall election taking place Sept. 14.

You may find yours in your mailbox as early as Monday.

Gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates with his campaign for governor.

Faulconer is gearing up for his statewide bus tour taking off this Thursday in Fresno, then to the Bay Area for debates.

The candidate emphasized that he wants long-lasting tax relief for Californians, rather than continuing to ask Californians to send in more tax money, Faulconer said.