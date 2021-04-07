Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer reacts to Gov. Newsom eliminating tier system on June 15





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on June 15, while keeping the mask mandate in place.

Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer is the leading candidate recalling Gov. Newsom, a petition which recently surpassed two million signatures.

Faulconer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his run for governor and the current state of California.