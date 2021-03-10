Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer responds to Gov. Newsom’s State of the State address

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor and California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer released a statement ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address this evening, emphasizing his intention to hold Gov. Newsom accountable and gave Californians a vision of life under his governance.

My response to Gavin Newsom's State of the State address. pic.twitter.com/CbSrUHe3GW — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) March 10, 2021

“California needs a comeback. But the only comeback Gavin Newsom is focused on is his own. He will say anything to save his political career. Words are all he has. But what he doesn’t have are real solutions to his own failures,” Faulconer said. “Gavin Newsom has had almost unlimited emergency powers for a year. For months, we gave him the benefit of the doubt. But time and time again, he has completely failed on delivering the basics. I believe there should be a high bar for a recall.”