Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer promises affordability in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent Politico article has touted the upcoming election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom as failing to “break momentum” and will not succeed in replacing the governor.

Gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to respond to the Politico piece and discuss his vision for California, if elected.

Faulconer described his campaign as being all about making California more affordable, livable, and allow you to keep more of your hard-earned money.