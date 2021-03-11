Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer says Gov. Newsom’s address was not based in reality

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego Mayor and GOP gubernatorial candidate, joined KUSI to respond to yesterday’s State of the State Address by Gov. Newsom from Dodgers Stadium.

Faulconer lauded that people across the political spectrum have submitted signatures to the recall Gov. Newsom effort, which has now surpassed 2 million.

“Folks are hungry for that change and I’m looking forward to leading it,” Faulconer said after criticizing Gov. Newsom for a lack of action on reopening public schools while many private schools have been in session.