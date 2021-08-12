Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer reacts to Gov. Newsom’s latest mandates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the recall election nears to mere weeks away, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s frustration is becoming more apparent during his interviews.

Gubernatorial candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Logan Brynes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates with his campaign for governor.

Faulconer stressed that Gov. Newsom is not the man to lead the state.

The hallmark of his campaign is making California more affordable, Faulconer said, adding that he plans to put forward the largest middle class tax cut in California history.

We can’t mandate our way out of this virus, Faulconer said, adding that education is needed rather than mandated vaccines.