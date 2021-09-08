Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kiley discusses the last leg of the recall election

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – President Biden is planning to travel to California to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election.

The president’s visit is scheduled for next week, likely making his visit close to the end of the voting period for the recall election.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who is also a gubernatorial candidate in the recall election, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the last leg of the race.

“Enough is enough. We’re going to move on from this era of corruption in California,” Kiley began. “We the people are going to reclaim control of our state government. And we’re going to stop leading the nation in poverty, inequality, homelessness. We’re going to start leading the nation in the right ways again. That’s what’s at stake on September 14.”