Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kiley will host AB 5 town hall on Facebook Live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who represents the 6th Assembly District, is also running for California governor in the recall election and will be holding an AB 5 Town Hall on Facebook Live on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

To register for the event visit here.

A panel of freelancers will be at the event to share their AB 5 stories, and it will be moderated by Karen Anderson, Founder of Freelancers Against AB 5.

All are welcome to join the livestream with questions about AB 5 or the federal PRO Act, the recall election, or Kevin’s campaign for governor.

Assemblyman Kiley joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the panel.