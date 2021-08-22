Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath discusses his campaign for California governor





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kevin Paffrath is a YouTube influencer, 29 years young, and running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election on Sept. 14.

Paffrath joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to unearth his policies as a “JFK-style, centrist Democrat.”

We’re going to have the opportunity to give a one-year opportunity to bring big, positive change for the state, Paffrath explained.

It’s going to be a one-year trial for a governor, Paffrath added.

Among many goals, Paffrath plans to address high taxes while solving issues with widespread homelessness, education, and career growth for Californians.

The next time Californians will vote for governor after the recall election is Nov. 8, 2022.