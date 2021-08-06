Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder discusses recall Campaign





LOS ANGELES (AP) — The next test for Republican candidates who hope to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election comes this weekend with a fight over a coveted endorsement by the California Republican Party.

The competition for the party’s prized stamp already has set off infighting within the GOP.

There is no clear favorite among candidates who qualified to compete for the nod — conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, state legislator Kevin Kiley and former congressman Doug Ose.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., the California Republican Party will hold a virtual meeting where delegates will decide if an official endorsement will be made for a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the Sept. 14 recall election.

To earn the Party’s endorsement, a candidate must reach a 60% threshold from delegates, otherwise, no endorsement will be made.

Larry Elder joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign.