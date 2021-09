Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder says business owners have fallen victim to Gavin Newsom’s lockdowns





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Leading gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is holding a news conference at Rudford’s Restaurant in North Park about “the victims of Gavin Newsom, specifically business owners affected by California’s lockdown.”

He is accompanied by the owner of Rudford’s Restaurant, Nick Kacha, and Brenda Leek, who owns Curbside Restaurant.

Leading gubernatorial candidate @LarryElder says the Democrats are attempting to smear him because they are scared. Elder explained he is from the hood, and will be able to make a meaningful connection to California's minority communities. More info: https://t.co/voZaa3vGJq pic.twitter.com/YPt9kRey8v — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 3, 2021