Gubernatorial candidate Major Williams says Newsom’s ‘poor leadership’ has failed California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Major Williams, a Republican candidate for California Governor, is preparing for a successful recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.

For the past 10 years, Major has been politically active, engaging in community outreach and speaking at town halls. He is also the founder of Major Kicks for Kids, a nonprofit gear towards empowering our next generation.

Now that over 2 million signatures have been turned in for the Recall effort, Major Williams is aiming to take Newsom’s seat as Governor of California.

As Governor, Major intends to restore the essence of what California truly is and address policy that will make life in California the best it can be for all citizens.

Williams has been very critical of Newsom’s “poor leadership” throughout the pandemic, and calling him out for not following the science.

Major Williams joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recall, and his campaign for Governor.