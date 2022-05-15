Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger dissects Gov. Newsom’s budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s position is up for election on Nov. 8 this year, and some gubernatorial candidates have been taking a look at his newly-released $300.6 billion spending plan.

Just one of those candidates is Michael Shellenberger, who joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to dissect the governor’s budget.

The plan would fund tax rebates, abortion care, and bonuses for health care workers.