Gubernatorial debate confirmed between Gov. Newsom and Sen. Brian Dahle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senator Brian Dahle are going head to head in late October in a gubernatorial debate.

The meeting of the two candidates has been confirmed to take place just two weeks before election day.

Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle joined KUSI on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the potential topics at the October debate.