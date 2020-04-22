Guidance on how to react to stressful events like the COVID pandemic with your children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events and this is an opportunity for adults to model problem-solving, flexibility, and compassion.

Families across San Diego County are adapting to the changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and this includes trying to keep children feeling safe while keeping up with distance learning/homeschooling.

Therefore, it’s vital to reassure children that they are going to be okay, and that the situation will get better.

San Diego County Board of Education Member Mark Powell has a Master of Science in Educational Counseling and a School Counseling Credential and is available to talk about “ways to help students cope with stress resulting from COVID-19.”

1. Stay calm, listen and offer lots of love, affection and reassurance

2. Stays connected to school and maintain a daily routine

3. Monitor television viewing and social media

4. Take time to talk and focus on the positive

5. Keep explanations age-appropriate

6. Be aware of your children’s mental health