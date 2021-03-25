Gun Owners of America organization fights to defend the Second Amendment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, President Biden is calling for gun control legislation as soon as possible.

Further, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is even considering using executive action to do so.

Director of Outreach for Gun Owners of America, Antonia Okafor Cover, discussed Biden’s plans and why we need to defend the Second Amendment with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.