Gun Owners Pac responds to Biden’s appeal for tougher gun laws

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the White House, President Biden made a desperate plea for stricter gun laws on Thursday.

His list of priorities included restoring a ban on assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, and ending protections for gun makers.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners Pac, about Biden’s recent announcement.

