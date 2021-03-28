Gun ownership rising; defining different gun types

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder have brought discussions on federal gun control laws back to the forefront.

Antonia Okafor Cover, Founder and President of Empowered 2A and Director of Outreach at Gun Owners of America, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to define assault rifles, high capacity magazines, and federal gun laws.

In the last 30 years, GOA has been building a nationwide network of attorneys that fight court battles in almost every state to protect the rights of gun owners.

GOA is considered by many to be the “no compromise” gun lobby and was founded in 1976 by the late Sen. H. L. (Bill) Richardson.